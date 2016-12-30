Inc Clouds Saturday, with Snow at Night

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

The powerful storm system that brought the wind, heavy snow and rain to Maine yesterday and earlier today continues to lift off to our north. As the storm rides north through Eastern Quebec the strong and gusty wind will continue to diminish across our region tonight. A colder airmass will filter back into New England tonight and by tomorrow morning the temps across Maine will range from the single numbers north to the teens to near 20 south.

A weak ridge of high pressure will bring fair and chilly conditions to Maine during the daylight hours of Saturday. A fast moving clipper type storm will bring a period of light to moderate snow to our region as we ring in 2017 Saturday night and early Sunday morning, with generally 1 to 4” likely accumulating across our region. The light snow will end early Sunday morning, with the rest of New Years Day being fair and somewhat milder than normal. Monday will be fair and chilly as high pressure builds into New England, with a new storm likely bringing mixed precipitation back to our area Tuesday. As the new storm moves up to our west it will likely pull enough mild air up into Maine to allow any mixed precipitation Tuesday to change to plain rain showers Wednesday. A strong cold front will sweep the milder airmass out to sea by Thursday and much colder air will move back into New England for the tail end of the week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a gusty west breeze diminishing to 6 to 12 mph after midnight and low temps in the upper single numbers and teens.

Saturday: Partly sunny early then increasing clouds late, with a westerly wind under 10 mph and high temps in the upper teens north and 20s to near 30 south.

Saturday night: A period of light to moderate snow, possibly briefly mixed with rain near the coastline and low temps holding in the teens north and 20s to low 30s south.

Sunday: Any early light snow ending then partly sunny, with high temps in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Monday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the mid 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday: Periods of rain and snow likely developing, with high temps in the 30s.

Wednesday: Periods of showers and rather mild, with high temps in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist