How to Avoid Shoveling Injuries

The heavy, wet snow can make shoveling more dangerous.

We spoke with an orthopedic specialist at Eastern Maine Medical Center about how to avoid injuries.

First, remember to stretch before you go out.

Also choose the proper shovel – one with a bend in the handle is ideal for keeping your back straighter.

Try to lift small amounts of snow at a time – push the snow rather than throwing it – and squat from your legs rather than bending at your waist.

Most importantly – listen to your body.

“It’s also important that if you have any pain that you stop immediately–especially chest pain, chin discomfort, radiating arm pain, and you seek medical attention. We recommend you take frequent breaks because we don’t want you to injure yourself or develop a tendonitis. Or you could consider buying a snowblower,” said Dr. Carmen Crofoot of Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Finally, keep an eye on elderly neighbors. They’re more prone to shoveling injuries and may need a hand.