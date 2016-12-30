Gusty Winds Blowing & Drifting Snow Causing Slow Traveling Today

Snow still coming down this morning, while the storm stayed mostly snow across northern Maine, a period of rain kept the snow fall totals down from Bangor southward. However, the snow that did fall before the switch over, is some heavy wet slush snow that is causing some slick roadways. Make sure to leave plenty of extra time as you hit the roads. The messy weather will stick with us until early afternoon then the snow/rain/mix will taper off. Behind this system winds will really pick up out of the southwest between 16-18mph with gust upwards of 30+mph. This will lead to blowing and drifting snow during the day, as well as possibly more power outages. Tonight the clouds will hang on tight with temps falling back into the teens and low 20s. Winds chills will feel a good 10° cooler with winds out of the west between 11-14mph with gust as high as 25+mph.

Saturday temps will only warm into the teens and 20s for highs with a mix of sun and clouds, there is a slight chance for a few snow showers as we ring in 2017 with between 1-3 inches of accumulation possible. The first day of the New Year is looking sunny with highs a bit warmer into the upper 20s to upper 30s. Monday stays sunny with highs in the 20s to low 30s, before another chance for some snow by Tuesday. With temps by Thursday afternoon warming into the 30s, we will have to watch for a rain/snow line with some possible mixing.

Friday: Morning snow showers, clearing skies with gusty winds out of the southwest between 16-18 mph with gust upwards of 30+. High temps will in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, breezy winds will be out of the west between 11-15mph with gusts as high as 25+mph.

New Years Eve: Mix of sun and clouds with evening snow showers, highs in teens to upper 20s.

New Years Day: Sunny with highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Monday: Sunny with highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday: Rain/snow/mix possible with highs in the 30s.