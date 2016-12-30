Fire Officals Urge Residents to Clear All Exits of Snow

As you clear snow around your home, it’s key to make sure all exits are accessible.

Fire officials in Bangor say in case of an emergency, that could make the difference between life and death.

They cite a recent fire in Brewer in which a blocked second exit resulted in a delay in the family getting out safely.

“The biggest thing is this time of year when we get a significant snow storm like we have, and actually even with the ice, we have these issues as well. I see people often clear their driveway, and maybe clear their main entrance into their home, and then they often forget that they should also clear their secondary exits, and you know it’s understandable. It’s the last thing you want to do after you’ve been out for an hour, two hours, shoveling snow, and what not, but it’s really important. If people have a fire and that primary exit is blocked by fire, or by heavy smoke, they may need to use that second exit,” said Jake Johnson, Public Education Officer for Bangor Fire Department.

It’s also important to have all exits clear so fire crews can get *inside* more easily in case of a fire.