December Nor’easter:Town-by-town Snowfall Amounts

From our Sister Station WMTW:
York County:
North Waterboro: 25.6
Limerick: 25.3
Acton: 24.0
Hollis: 22.5
Shapleigh: 22.0
Parsonsfield:20.5
Limington: 20.2
Sanford: 20.0
Waterboro: 18.0
Lebanon: 17.0
Berwick: 11.0
Goodwins Mills: 9.0
York Beach: 8.0
Bartlett Mills: 7.5
Kennebunk: 5.0
Ogunquit: 5.0
Cumberland County:
Naples: 27.0
North Sebago: 22.0
Casco: 14.0
Gray: 12.0
New Gloucester: 10.0
Portland- North Deering: 8.0
Gorham: 5.7
Portland Jetport: 4.5
Pownal: 3.3
Kennebec County:
Monmouth: 12.0
Winthrop: 12.0
Litchfield: 11.0
Oakland: 10.5
Belgrade: 10.0
Mount Vernon: 9.0
Androscoggin County:
Lewiston: 18.2
Auburn: 12.5
Turner: 12.0
Auburn: 11.5
Livermore Falls: 9.0
Lisbon Falls: 4.5
Oxford County:
Oxford: 20.0
Bryant Pond: 17.0
Hartford: 14.0
Paris: 13.0
Franklin County:
Farmington: 16.0
Temple: 15.0
Jay: 12.0
New Sharon: 5.5