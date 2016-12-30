Curran Homestead Undergoing Expansion

The Curran Homestead is undergoing a major expansion.

Organizers say they will be adding new facilities to the farm, as well as developing programs like Ice Harvest Festival and Maple Syrup Festival.

The recently closed Willowbrook Village in Newfield will also become a second campus for the Curran Homestead’s program.

Several new artifacts have been brought to the farm, all of which will be used in historical demonstrations.

Along with the expansion, the farm will also be renamed the Curran Homestead Village at Field’s Pond.