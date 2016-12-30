Co-Owner of Newcastle Restaurant Pleads Guilty to Sex Crimes

A Damariscotta man who co-owns and runs a Mexican eatery in Newcastle has reached a plea deal in a case involving an incident with a woman at the man’s apartment.

32 year old Michael Castillo was arrested in April and charged with unlawful sexual contact, unlawful sexual touching and domestic violence assault.

The District Attorney’s Office dismissed the sexual touching charge in exchange for Castillo admitting to the other crimes.

If Castillo completes sex-offender counseling and follows other conditions for a year, the DA also will dismiss the charges he pled guilty to.