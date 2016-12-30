CMP Crews Work to Restore Power to Thousands of Customers

Central Maine Power crews have been out across the state assessing the damage and restoring power as they can.

CMP reported more than 100,000 customers without power this morning following last night’s storm.

More than 35,000 customers have since had their power restored and that number is growing.

CMP officials are asking folks avoid downed power lines and continue to be patient as restoring power everywhere could take a couple of days.

“If people see line crews or tree crews out and about on the roadside, please proceed slowly and with caution. Let them do their jobs, give them plenty of room to work, and please be patient as we try to finish the damage assessment and recover from the storm,” said Gail Rice, Spokesperson for CMP.

Central Maine Power’s website has the updated list of areas still without power. You can find that at WWW.CMPCO.COM.