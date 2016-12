2nd Annual Lobstah Drop in Machias Saturday

Machias will drop a crustacean to welcome in the new year.

It’s the second annual “Lobstah” Drop.

At midnight…a giant fiberglass lobster will be lowered from Pat’s Pizza…and there will be fireworks.

From 9-10:30 tomorrow morning you can make hats at Bangor Savings Bank for the crazy hat parade that starts at 12:30.

There’s a magic show at UMaine Machias…bring a non-perishable food and you get in.

Later on, a bonfire, lobster stew, and s’mores starting at 10.

