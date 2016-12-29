Wild Blueberry Association of North America Holiday Recipe Book

The Wild Blueberry Association of North America is unveiling a new holiday e-recipe guide that’s focused on healthy treats for the holidays. The e-recipe book, available at wildblueberries.com, was produced by the Association and leverages a multi-year brand-building strategy that has engaged registered dietitians from across the country to tell the health story of Wild Blueberries and reveal the advantages of picking Wild Blueberries over cultivated, or highbush, blueberries.

“Our strategy has been to create ambassadors to help us tell the powerful health story behind Wild Blueberries,” said Kit Broihier, nutrition advisor to the Wild Blueberry Association of North America and co-author of several cookbooks, including Everyday Gluten-Free Slow Cooking. “With two years of large Wild Blueberry harvests, the Wild Blueberry industry has worked hard to communicate the advantages of eating wild foods, which we believe will resonate with health-conscious consumers.”

The Wild Blueberry Association of North America is a trade association of farmers and processors of Wild Blueberries from Maine and Canada who are dedicated to bringing the Wild Blueberry health story and unique Wild Advantages to consumers and the trade worldwide. WBANA is dedicated to furthering research that explores the health potential of Wild Blueberries. Every year since 1997, WBANA has hosted the Health Research Summit in Bar Harbor, a worldwide gathering of renowned scientists and researchers whose work is leading the way in learning more and more about the health benefits of Wild Blueberries. Hundreds of studies have been conducted on the potential health and disease fighting benefits of Wild Blueberries. For news, recipes, and related health information about Wild Blueberries, visit wildblueberries.com