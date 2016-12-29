Waterville Police Investigate Attempted Burglaries at Three Churches

Waterville police are investigating what appear to be attempted burglaries at three different churches.

On Tuesday night, the Pleasant Street United Methodist Church was broken into.

That same night, both the First Baptist Church on Park St. and the St. Joseph Maronite Church on Appleton St. each had damaged doors.

We’re told the incidents are most likely connected and police believe the intruder or intruders were trying to steal money.

“United Methodist church on Pleasant St., they did break in, the outside door was damaged and then they forced entry into the office. Ultimately nothing was taken but they did do damage both inside and outside of the church,” said William Bonney, Waterville Deputy Chief.

If you have information call the Waterville Police Department at 680-4700.