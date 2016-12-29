Very Windy, with Heavy Snow and Rain Tonight

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

Energy aloft moving southeast from the Great Lakes Region today has caused a new surface storm to develop along the mid-Atlantic Coastline this afternoon. The new storm will rapidly intensify as it heads north to northeast right up along the Eastern New England Coastline tonight. The storm will bring heavy precipitation to Maine tonight and very early Friday morning, with the wind increasing to over 40 mph as well. The exact track of the surface storm tonight will determine what parts of Maine see mostly rain and some mixed of precipitation and what regions remains all snow. At this time it looks like coastal Maine will see a combination of rain and snow, while from Lewiston too Augusta on northeast through the Bangor Region sees snow mixed at times with rain and sleet. Areas north and west of the Bangor will likely be cold enough to receive mostly if not all snow and will likely receive between 10 to 18” by the time the snow tapers off Friday morning. Most towns from Augusta to Bangor on northeast towards Northern Washington County will receive between 5 and 10” with lesser amounts as you get closer to the shoreline. The snow and mixed precipitation will taper off late tonight in the Bangor area, but won’t end across northernmost parts of Maine until mid to late morning tomorrow. Even after the precipitation ends a strong and gusty wind will continue across the Pine Tree State right through tomorrow afternoon and evening. The combination of heavy snow inland and rain along the coastline along with a very strong and gusty wind will make travel difficult tonight and early tomorrow. Regions that remain mostly snow will see significant blowing and drifting of the fresh fallen snow as well, with power outages also likely, especially in areas that see heavy wet snow.

A weak ridge of high pressure will bring fair and chilly conditions to Maine during the daylight hours of Saturday. A fast moving clipper type storm will bring a period of light snow to our region as we ring in 2017 Saturday night and early Sunday morning, with a coating to 3” likely accumulating across our region. The light snow will end early Sunday morning, with the rest of New Years Day being fair and chilly. Monday will be fair and cold, with a new storm likely bringing snow and mixed precipitation back to our area Tuesday.

Tonight: Windy, with winds gusting to between 40 and 60 mph along the coastline, with snow and mix precipitation inland and rain and mixed precipitation along the coastline and low temps in the mid 20s to mid 30s from west to east.

Friday: Variably cloudy and blustery, with morning snow and mix ending north and high temps in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with light snow developing at night and high temps in the upper teens to mid 20s.

Sunday: Any early light snow ending then partly sunny, with high temps in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Monday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the 20s to near 30.

Tuesday: Periods of rain and snow likely developing, with high temps in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist