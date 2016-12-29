Two Seriously Injured in New Portland Rollover Crash

Two people were seriously hurt in a rollover crash in New Portland Thursday.
It happened around 11 AM on Route 27.
Police say two occupants were trapped inside the car with lacerations.
The driver, 47-year-old Robert Bernier of New Vineyard was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.
His passenger, 41-year-old Stacy O’Neal of New Vineyard, was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with possible life-threatening injuries.
Police say speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.
