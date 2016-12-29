Three Charged in Milford Drug Case

Three people have been formally charged for selling drugs in Milford.

Shaina Tibbetts, 27, Daniel Rogerson, 32, and Chad St. Pierre, 39, are charged with aggravated trafficking.

Drug agents say they searched a home on main road and found what they believe to be fentanyl and crack cocaine.

Police say there was a three year old child present in that home during those drug sales.

Albert Fairbrother, 31, was there too.

Earlier in December, he pled guilty to unlawful possession of drugs and was given a month in jail.