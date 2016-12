Route 1A in Holden Shut Down Due to Multi Car Crash With One Fatality

Authorities confirm one person has died at the scene of a multiple car crash on Route 1A in Holden.

The scene is near the Dysart’s store, near the 395 connector.

We are told multiple people are being evaluated for injuries.

Traffic detours are in place, please expect delays and avoid the area.

