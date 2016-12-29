Rain/Snow Mix Along Coastal Maine & All Snow Inland

Today will start off under mostly cloudy skies with temps warming into the mid 20s to mid 30s, but don’t let that fool you snow is on the way. Snow will develop from west to east around noon, becoming much heavier during the evening and overnight hours. Coastal Maine will see a period of mixing and rain this rain/snow line could work as far inland as Bangor. Therefore coastal Maine can expect a bit of snow but mostly rain, keeping the snow fall totals between a coating to 3” inches possible. Just inland into Bangor, with a brief period of rain/mix possible snow fall totals should be between 3”-6 inches”. Moving northward into Millinocket snow fall totals greatly increase to between 6”-10” inches, with areas like Rumford and Fryburg getting the jackpot for snowfall totals between 10”-16” inches. Winds are also going to pick up this afternoon through tomorrow; this is why a high wind watch has been issued for areas of Downeast Maine and an advisory for coastal Maine. Winds could gust as high as 40+mph; this will lead to potential power outages. Heaviest snow/rain/mix & gusty winds will peak overnight into Friday.

Snow will fall until Friday afternoon, even with the snow tapering off the wind aren’t going anywhere, and this will reduce visibility with some blowing and drifting snow. Temps on Friday will warm into the 30s, but with the gusty winds it going to feel much colder. Saturday temps will only warm into the teens and 20s for highs with a mix of sun and clouds, there is a slight chance for a few snow showers as we ring in 2017. The first day of the New Year is looking sunny with highs a bit warmer into the upper 20s to upper 30s. Monday stays sunny with highs in the 20s to low 30s, before another chance for some snow by Tuesday.

Thursday: Snow/mix likely with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Winds will be out of the east between 5-9 increasing during the evening.

Thursday: Heavy snow/rain/mix with gusty winds between 26-33mph out of the east with gust as high as 35+mph.

Friday: Morning snow showers, clearing skies with gusty winds out of the southwest between 20-25 mph with gust upwards of 37+. High temps will into the 30s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with evening snow showers, highs in teens to upper 20s.

Sunday: Sunny with highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Monday: Sunny with highs in the 20s to low 30s.