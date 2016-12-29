Oakland Adopts Ordinance Banning Marijuana Sales, Clubs

OAKLAND, Maine (AP) — Oakland officials have adopted an ordinance that prohibits the retail sale of marijuana and the establishment of social clubs in the town.

The Morning Sentinel reports ( ) that the ordinance voted on by town councilors Wednesday doesn’t ban the legal use and the legal cultivation of marijuana.

Maine voters approved a referendum legalizing marijuana in November, and the secretary of state’s office signed off on the results last week.

It could be months before the state completes the rule-making process governing the legal cultivation and sale of marijuana. Oakland Council Chairman Michael Perkins says the board is simply “erring on the side of caution” for the community until that happens.

Other towns and cities in Maine have passed or are considering passing temporary bans and moratoriums on marijuana-related businesses.

___

Information from: Morning Sentinel,