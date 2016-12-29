New Year’s Eve Events in Bangor

Over the years some would say that the City of Bangor’s New Year’s Eve celebration has evolved into the best bash in the state.

The largest New Year’s eve celebration in the state of Maine and this is something that encompasses all ages and lots of different events.

Thousands of revelers will fill West Market Square and the surrounding area to ring in the new year this weekend. But the party starts in the morning, and it’s not just for adults.

From a 5K to start the day, to ice carving contests, to heated music and a dance tent at night.

There really is something for everyone truly happening on Saturday.

There is a great community movement happening in downtown Bangor right now. Especially on a night like New Year’s eve. The more the merrier. The lights the excitement the music for dancing the fun. There’s just so much going on here. You can decide that night that you want to come down and take part in it.

We can even get you home.

On Saturday night New Year’s Eve we’re going to offer a free tow home for people that have over indulged in beverages and get them home safe and sound in their vehicle.

Union Street Towing has been offering rides home on New Year’s Even for the last 30 years.

Basically you call us and will come pick you up. Up to four people and it will take you home in the greater Bangor area and get you and your car home safe.

They are willing to go about 10 or 15 miles out of the city and say the rides can be memorable.

It’s a good time it’s always a good laugh involved. Everybody’s good spirited and very thankful so they make it worthwhile to be up all night.

So if celebrating and safe rides are what you are looking for this Saturday night. Bangor’s got you covered.