Maine Game Wardens Share Snowmobile Safety Tips

As the holiday weekend nears and snow continues to fall, Maine Game Wardens have reminders for snowmobilers eager to hit the trails.

“Don’t drink and ride, always keep your sled under control and travel at a reasonable speed, be aware of your surroundings, don’t ride alone,” said Bob Meyers, Executive Director of the Maine Snowmobile Association.

The Maine Game Warden Service shared some safety tips at the North Augusta Trailblazers Clubhouse.

As New Years weekend draws closer, they’re asking riders to slow down, wear appropriate gear, not to operate in poor weather conditions, and to celebrate responsibly by staying off the sled after you’ve been drinking.

“Many times alcohol is involved. So we want to remind people that it’s no different than a motor vehicle- if you’re drinking and driving and intoxicated on a snowmobile, it will make a very long night or weekend for you because you’re going to be subject to some pretty stiff fines and some jail time,” said John MacDonald, Game Warden Corporal.

Riders can expect safety sobriety stops in some parts of the state this weekend.

To help reduce snowmobile search and rescue incidents, riders are asked to leave trip plans for relatives detailing travel routes as well as carrying a safety pack with you that can carry an extra set of gloves and hats, food, fire materials, and picks of life.

“When you slam them onto the ice they deploy a little pick and those go into the ice and it allows you to drag yourself back up onto the ice,” said MacDonald.

Ice conditions, while better than last year, are still unsafe in some parts of the state. Game Wardens are hopeful riders will respect the trails and each other this holiday weekend.

“We’re literally expecting thousands of people to be out on our trails. So we just want to remind everybody and we want you to have a good time. We have some of the finest snowmobile trails in the world in the state of Maine and those are thanks to thousands of volunteers that belong to our clubs statewide and also to the generosity of the private landowners that allow us to use their property for our 14,000 miles of trails,” said Meyers.