Holden Woman Killed in Route 1A Collision

A Holden woman was killed in a collision on Route 1A Thursday.

The well traveled road has seen dozens of accidents this year.

A tragic ending for a Holden woman.

Police say 68-year-old Cindy Puiia is dead following a crash on Route 1A.

“One person may have been actually trying to cross the street with the car and the other car was coming in the other direction,” said Chris Greeley, Holden Police Chief. “So it’s maybe more of a t-bone then a head on from what I can tell.”

“The collision on Route 1A in Holden backed up traffic for more than an hour as crews responded to the scene.”

“Roads were actually clear when it happened, the snow hadn’t started yet,” said Greeley. “So the weather was in no way a factor in this accident.”

The crash occurred in front of Dysarts around 11 in the morning.

“I believe there were three in one car and one in the other,” said Greeley.

No one else was injured.

Authorities are still trying to determine what caused this fatal crash.

“There’s a lot that we do in the situations to determine,” said Greeley. “So I don’t want to speculate before that’s concluded.”

Following this crash, Route 1A was closed again after another crash occurred near Church Road in Holden.

We’re told it’s back open now.

Authorities are urging folks to drive with caution.