Heating Oil Prices Climb In Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Governor’s Energy Office says the price of heating oil has risen over the last two weeks.

The statewide average cash price for No. 2 heating oil was $2.22 per gallon this week. That’s up eight pennies over the last two weeks.

The state’s average prices for kerosene and propane also increased, though the propane price didn’t increase as much as kerosene and oil.

The governor’s office said global oil prices have risen since the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries announced oil production cuts in 2017. Whether countries will follow production cuts is unclear.

The state found the highest heating oil price was $2.51, while the lowest price was $1.95. Northern Maine had a higher average at $2.29 per gallon.

The numbers reflect a Dec. 27 survey.