Former Pawn Shop Employee Pleads Guilty To Illegal Gun Sales

A Bangor man pled guilty yesterday to illegally selling guns to people at a Brewer pawn shop where he worked.

Court documents say 31-year-old Hayri Berberoglu sold guns from February to October 2012 to people buying for non-Maine residents who were banned under federal law from buying guns.

They say he falsified documents required to be submitted to the federal government in connection with gun sales.