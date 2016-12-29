Falmouth Police Warn Of Scam Threatening Death If Money Isn’t Sent

FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) — Police in Falmouth are warning of a scam in which someone threatens to carry out a murder-for-hire plot if financial payments aren’t made to an overseas recipient.

Police say a resident received a text message on her phone Tuesday. The message said the sender had been “paid to kill” the resident and instructed the resident to send a message to a Hotmail email address.

The resident contacted police officers, who then contacted the address and received an email with instructions to wire $5,000 to a person in Istanbul, Turkey.

Police say they are only aware of the one resident receiving the threat and haven’t identified the perpetrator.

Police are asking Mainers to notify local law enforcement agencies if they receive such an email or text message.