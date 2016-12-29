Dixfield Police Station Shut Down Amid ‘Personnel Matter’

The nature of the personnel matter is confidential, although it involves a possible violation on policy and procedures, according to Dixfield Town Manager Carlo Puiia.

Oxford County Sheriff’s Deputies have secured computers and police cruisers at the police department, but there is no word on what deputies were looking for.

Police chief Jeffrey Howe and another police officer are on paid administrative leave.

Puiia said it is “a unique situation,” and a hearing will be held with all parties to discuss in three to four weeks.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office will provide police coverage to the town of Dixfield until the issue is resolved.

This story will be updated.