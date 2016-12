Cross Insurance Founder Turns 100

The founder of Cross Insurance is celebrating quite a milestone.

Woodrow Cross is 100 years old.

He still plays an active role in the business, coming into the office occasionally to work with son and CEO Royce.

We’re told Cross founded his first business at the age of six, selling seeds door to door.

Six decades later, his entrepreneurial spirit continues in Bangor and beyond.

Happy Birthday!