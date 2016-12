Celebrate At The 20th Annual Belfast New Year’s By the Bay

This Saturday you can celebrate in Belfast as they hold the 20th annual New Year’s By The Bay.

It’s a chem-free and family friendly event.

Starting at 2 in the afternoon spots through town will host live music, storytelling, juggling, magic, and more.

Most of the venues are indoors and within walking distance.

To get in, you’ll need to buy a button.

It’s $20 for adults, $5 for kids five and up…children under 5 get in free.

For a full schedule and to buy your button, go to nybb.org.