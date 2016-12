Bucksport Wrestler Boynton’s pin is our Play of the Week

PLAY OF THE WEEK (WABI TV5/CW) This week’s play is from Bucksport wrestler Brody Boynton… Brody with this athletic move to get a pin at their senior meet at Bucksport high. The vote was neck and neck and came down to the wire… Boynton received 1 thousand 78 votes winning by just 1 percent.