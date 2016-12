Bucksport New Year’s Ball Drop

Bangor and Belfast aren’t the only places that will be rocking on New Year’s Eve.

Bucksport will be holding its own ball drop on Main St.

After more than 1,000 people show up for their Parade of Lights, in below freezing temperatures no less, they thought why not keep the party going?

The ball will be lowered from the Bucksport Fire Department’s ladder truck in front of the former H&R Block building.

The fun begins at 11:30 with refreshments and live music to accompany the countdown.