Anson Man Arrested for Town Office Burglary

A man has been arrested for a burglary at the Anson Town Office last week.

Police say about $3100 was taken from the town office on December 20th.

The break-in was captured on video, and police say from that they were able to identify the suspect as 38-year-old Peter McAnistan of Anson.

Thursday deputies arrested McAnistan at his Main Street home.

He’s charged with burglary and theft as well as unlawful possesion of oxycodone.

Police say at the home they found evidence linking McAnistan to the crime scene.

He’s due in court in February.