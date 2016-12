Annual Hope House Winter Wish List

The Bangor Hope House has put out its annual winter wish list of items their clients can use.

It includes everything from clothing and food to bus passes and soap.

The Hope House has provided services to the homeless in the Bangor area since 1973.

All the donations directly benefit those in need.

Of urgent need this year are personal hygiene products and cold weather gear.

Donations can be dropped off seven days a week.

