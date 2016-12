Accused Pawn Shop Burglar Indicted

A Bradley man accused of breaking into a Bangor pawn shop, twice, and stealing more than 20 guns, was indicted,

Travis Stinson, 39, is charged with the burglaries at J.G. Pawn Shop on Center St.

The owners say these are the first break-ins they’ve had in the 4-and-a-half years they’ve been at that location.