Three Day Crime Spree Covering Five Towns Results in Indictments for Garland Man

A Garland man accused of going on a three day crime spree in five towns faces many charges.

We’re told that in mid-October, Lee Henderson, 22, broke into an Exeter camp.

An ATV was stolen, windows were smashed, axe marks were on the walls, and furniture was broken.

Fire investigators say it appeared Henderson sets two fires in the camp.

Police say he told them he did that to try to cover up the break-in.

The next day the Corinna Snowmobile Club reported a burglary with $2,000 worth of stuff stolen.

Police say he pawned the items.

Windows were smashed and vulgar words were spray painted on a trail groomer kept inside.

Police say he confessed to stealing money from a car at the Lincoln Walmart, then broke into a Newport camp, causing damage and stealing clothing.

We’re told he admitted to stealing a car in Greenbush, too.