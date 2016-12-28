Route 22 Reopens After Oil Truck Rollover

From our Sister station WMTW:

Crews spent several hours cleaning up an oil spill after a tanker rolls over in Buxton.

It happened just after 8 yesterday morning – closing down the road.

The truck hit a patch of ice and tipped over on its right side, according to authorities.

The driver was not injured.

About 10 gallons spilled from a pin hole in the cap of the tanker.

“Sure it could’ve been worse, he could’ve popped the cap on the top of the tank and we could’ve been talking about thousands of gallons of number two heating fuel in the wetland area, and then we would’ve had to worry about all the wetlands behind the truck and containment of that would be a job in itself.” says Buxton Fire Chief Nathan Schools.

Police say the tanker had just made a delivery.

The road was closed for several hours.