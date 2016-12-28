Powerful Nor’easter Arrives Later Tomorrow

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

A storm moving east from the Upper Mid-West into the Northern Great Lakes Region later tonight will transfer its upper level energy to a new storm developing along the Mid-Atlantic coastline tomorrow morning. The new storm will rapidly intensify as it heads north to northeast right up along the Eastern New England Coastline later tomorrow afternoon and night. The storm will bring heavy precipitation to Maine tomorrow afternoon into early Friday morning, with the wind increasing to over 40 mph as well. The exact track of the surface storm later tomorrow into early Friday will determine what parts of Maine see mostly rain and some mixed of precipitation and what regions remains all snow. At this time it looks like coastal Maine will see more rain than snow, while from Lewiston too Augusta on northeast through the Bangor Region sees a combination of snow and some mixed precipitation. Areas north and west of the Bangor will likely be cold enough to receive mostly if not all snow and will likely receive between 8 to 16” by the time the snow tapers off Friday morning. Most towns from Augusta to Bangor on northeast towards Northern Washington County will receive between 4 and 10” with lesser amounts as you get closer to the shoreline. The snow and mixed precipitation will taper off Friday morning as the storm lifts off to our north, but a strong and gusty wind will remain right through the rest of the day. The combination of heavy snow and rain along with a very strong wind will make travel difficult beginning Thursday afternoon and continuing into Friday. Regions that remain mostly snow will see significant blowing and drifting of the fresh fallen snow as well, with power outages also likely, especially in areas that see a combination of heavy wet snow and ice.

A weak ridge of high pressure will bring fair and chilly conditions to Maine during the daylight hours of Saturday. A fast moving clipper may bring a period of light snow to our region as we ring in 2017 Saturday night and early Sunday morning, with the rest of New Years Day being fair and chilly. Monday will be fair and cold, with a new storm likely bringing snow and mixed precipitation back to our area Tuesday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a northwest breeze under 10 mph and low temps in the teens to near 20.

Thursday: Snow and mixed precipitation developing and becoming blustery towards evening, with high temps in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Thursday night: Windy, with snow and mix inland and rain and mix closer to the coastline and low temps in the mid 20s to mid 30s from west to east.

Friday: Blustery, with morning snow and mix tapering off and high temps in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with light snow developing at night and high temps in the upper teens to mid 20s.

Sunday: Any early light snow ending then partly sunny, with high temps in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Monday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the 20s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist