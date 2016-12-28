Portland Police Looking for Suspects After Ahram Halal Market Vandalism

From our sister station WMTW:

Portland police are looking for those responsible for smashing six windows of the Ahram Halal Market on Forest Avenue.

A witness told police they saw a man with what looked like a baseball bat smashing the windows around 11 o’clock Saturday night.

Police say they’ve had difficulty finding any leads due to poorly lit security footage and only a vague description of the suspect as a man in dark clothing.

The business owner says nothing was taken.

Customers are sad that something like this would happen here.

“It’s a very racially diverse community and I’m really sorry to hear that. Good people here of all colors and it’s a shame. I’m sorry to hear that.” says customer Evan Andrews.

The council on American-Islamic Relations says it’s important for authorities to investigate the possibility of anti-Muslim bias as a motivation for the crime.

The group says the attack falls in line with a surge in anti-Muslim sentiment that it has seen across the country.