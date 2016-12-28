PERC Wins Environmental Award

A local business has been honored for exemplary work in trying to make Maine a cleaner place.

Orrington’s Penobscot Energy Recovery Company, or PERC, was given the Governor’s Award for Environmental Excellence Wednesday.

The facility, which converts waste to energy, reduces the trash it takes in by 85-percent.

So a lot less winds up in landfills.

It was licensed to pump two million gallons of chemically-treated water into the Penobscot River each year.

But through innovations by employees the past few years all that water in now re-used in-house instead of going into the river.

“It’s a huge change” said General Manager Henry Lang. “It represents a lot of effort and it is fairly amazing for a power plant of our size to be able to do that. It’s not the norm. This is kind of an extraordinary feat.”

The company, which employs 77 people, previously received a similar honor nationally from the Environmental Protection Agency.