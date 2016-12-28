People Prepare as Storm Looms

A winter storm is headed this way.

That had several people across the region getting ready for what’s coming this way.

“Everybody in Maine already knows how to behave and how to prepare for a storm but it is nice to have a reminder” said Sgt. Tim Cotton of the Bangor Police Department.

That reminder…

“Plan ahead, it’s easy” said Cotton.

The Maine DOT was doing just that.

“We are preparing today” said Steven Thebarge. “We’re kind of getting our trucks ready. Any repairs that need to be made are being done by our mechanics. And in the morning we may pretreat some of Interstate 95 with the salt brine as well as 395 and 1A. Some of our larger volume roads and it supposed to hit sometime early to mid afternoon tomorrow and we will be ready to go.”

Give yourself some time to make sure that car is warmed up and cleaned off.

“We do see it a lot” said Cotton. “4 feet of snow on top of the roof of the Hyundai. Not safe. Rear window should be cleaned off all your windows should be cleaned off so you can drive. It’s hard to steer 2500 pounds of steel well looking out the side window like Ace Ventura.”

Make sure you’ve got what you need.

“Put some salt in the car maybe a blanket in case you go off the road in a place where no one can help you” said Cotton. “Get a snowbrush before the storm don’t just use the little scraper that someone gave you at the bank.”

Sheldon Hartstone owns Fairmont Hardware in Bangor “Right now it’s salt, everybody is concerned about the ice and I think that’s a good point because nobody wants to fall and break any bones.”

He says over 60 years in business it never seems to change…

“Everybody waits to the last minute and then they kind of panic and make sure they’ve got something to take care of themselves.”

“The only thing is that when it happens it happens fast” he said.

So we’ll repeat…

“Plan ahead” said Hartstone.

And keep in mind .

“It’s winter in Maine and one thing I like to think about is it’s one day closer to spring” said Thebarge.