Multiple Crews Respond to Fire in Carmel

Multiple crews responded to a home on fire in Carmel Wednesday afternoon.

The call went out around 2 of a trailer going up in flames on Five Road.

A woman was in the house.

She was able to get out safely and tells TV-5 News the fire spread from a burning candle.

Firefighters say the interior of the home was very crowded, which caused some issues putting it out.

“Everything is all charred and burned inside it’s hard to see anything in there right now” said Carmel Fire Chief Ryan Simpson. “The fire marshal’s are here so they’re taking a look at it. Support is the biggest thing and the weather conditions were good today there wasn’t no icy roads, we were here pretty quick, which is good.”

Emergency Responders were able to rescue one of the pets that lived in the home and give it medical attention, but at last report several were unaccounted for.