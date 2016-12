Man Involved in Police Standoff Indicted For Assaulting Officer

A grand jury has formally charged a Bangor man accused of assaulting a police officer following a stand off.

Police say Robert Bell, 27, fired a gun inside a Carmel home in early October.

They initially arrived at what they thought was the scene of a medical emergency.

Police say Bell became aggressive when officers tried to help him.

Bell was taken to a hospital where police say he assaulted a sheriff’s deputy.