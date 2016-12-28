Man Indicted For Allegedly Preventing Woman From Calling Police After Assault

A Bangor man accused of hurting his girlfriend and trying to stop her from getting help has been formally charged.

Bangor Police, responding to a 9-1-1 call last month, say they saw 38-year-old Jeremy Somers trying to climb out a third floor window.

A woman told police Somers was mad at a message she got from another man.

She told police Somers grabbed her hair, threatened to kill her, tried to strangle her and took her phone so she couldn’t call police.

She told them Somers pushed her into a wall so hard her elbow broke.

Police believed Somers barricaded himself in the apartment so they broke down the door only to find he had gotten out and was hiding in the apartment upstairs.

Police say Somers jumped out a window and was arrested.