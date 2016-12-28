Man Convicted of Hurting 12 Year Old Boy Going to Prison For Almost Three Years

A Rockland man is going to prison because of home surveillance video showing him trying to strangle a 12-year-old boy.

According to Village Soup, Douglas Merrifield, 34, was given a prison sentence of 33 months.

He was charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Deputies arrested him in July after being provided with the video.

We’re told it shows the boy convulsing while Merrifield had him in a headlock.

Authorities say the video also shows Merrifield kneeing the boy in the stomach and groin.

Officials say Merrifield used to work at the Knox County Jail and was let go in 2009.