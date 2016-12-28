Locals Recognized by USA Today on All USA Maine Football Team

USA Today announced the All USA Maine Football Team today with Brunswick’s Dan Cooper named coach of the year…. Thornton’s Michael Laverriere named offensive player of the year and Deering’s Raffaele Salamone named defensive player of the year.

From our area Brewer’s Trey Wood and Cony’s Jordan Roddy made first team offense. Brewer’s Austin Lufkin, Orono’s Keenan Collett made first team defense.

Second team includes Skowhegan’s Garrett McSweeney, Mt Blue’s Makao Thompson, Lawrence’s Gunner McAllister and Gardiner’s Kaleb Caron. Congratulations to these stand out football players.