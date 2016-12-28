Five Overdoses In Four Hours In Presque Isle

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (AP) — Police in Presque Isle, Maine, are warning of a possible bad batch of heroin after five overdoses — one of them fatal — within a four-hour period.

The overdoses on Tuesday in the city of 9,600 residents in northern Maine served to bring the state’s epidemic of heroin and Fentanyl abuse into sharper focus.

Police Chief Matt Irwin, who used social media to warn residents, said Wednesday that the overdoses took place in four different locations. He said the victim who died was identified as 34 Kathryn Lewandowski, 34.

Irwin said the city’s drug problem is no different from the drug problem anywhere else in Maine. He said he hopes the spate of overdoses will call attention to the need for better treatment and recovery for addicts in northern Maine.