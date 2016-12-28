Emera Maine Prepares for Winter Storm

Emergency crews are preparing for the big storm.

Some areas of Maine could see up to 16 inches of snow Thursday night, and that means there is a potential of widespread power outages.

Staff at Emera Maine will be out in full force and are asking folks to be cautious.

“The last big storm that we had, we heard from some of our field crews that some customers were actually picking up downed powerlines with their bare hands,” said Bob Potts of Emera Maine. “A few customers were seen driving over downed power lines. And these are things that should just never be attempted. It’s very very dangerous. If you see something like that, please call our customer contact center and let us know. We’ll send out the professionals to take care of that.”

If you need their assistance, call 207-973-2000.