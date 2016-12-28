Curbside Christmas Tree Pickup in Waterville

Folks looking to dispose of their Christmas trees in Waterville can place them on the curb for pickup at the beginning of January.

Waterville Public Works will pick them up. The trees will be chipped and used as mulch for erosion control and other city projects throughout the spring.

Trees can also be left at the Quarry Road Recreation area underneath the I-95 overpass.

“They have to remove all the tinsel and decorations obviously, and the stands, and set them out at the curb beginning January 3rd. The public works crews will be around to pick them up normally on their regular trash day” said Mark Turner, Waterville Public Works Director.

If weather conditions are poor on the day of pickup, we’re told crews will be sure to retrieve the tree the next trash collection day.