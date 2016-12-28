Calm Before The Snow Today With A Mix Of Sun & Clouds

A quite & nice Wednesday setting up with a mix of sun and clouds with highs warming into the mid 20s to mid 30s, winds will be out of the northwest between 6-10mph. A weak cold front will sag southward today, therefore we cannot completely rule out the chance for a few snow flurries but most will stay dry. Tonight will be much cooler with lows under increasing clouds dropping back into the teens and low 20s.

All eye are watching our potential Nor’easter for Thursday afternoon into Friday, looks like Thursday will start off dry under cloudy skies with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Snow will develop from west to east during the afternoon hours. With temps for some warming above the freezing point, we will have to keep a close eye on where the rain snow line will set up. This could greatly affect totals across Maine, but here are the potential totals as of right now. Bangor northward is looking for between 10-16 inches with a small slice from Bangor south to just north of coastal Maine seeing between 5-10inches. Then coastal Maine has the potential to see more mixing therefore keeping the snow totals down between 1-4inches. Snow will fall Thursday afternoon until Friday afternoon, once the storm starts to taper off then the winds will pick up, this will reduce visibility with some blowing and drifting snow. Temps on Friday will warm into the 30s, but with the gusty winds it going to feel much colder. Saturday temps will only warm into the teens and 20s for highs with a mix of sun and clouds, there is a slight chance for a few snow showers as we ring in 2017. The first day of the New Year is looking sunny with highs a bit warmer into the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun & clouds with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Winds are out of the northwest between 6-10mph.

Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds, lows in the teens to 20s, winds will be out of the north between 3-7mph.

Thursday: Snow/mix likely with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Winds will be out of the east between 3-8 increasing during the evening.

Friday: Morning snow showers, clearing skies with gusty winds. High temps will into the 30s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with evening snow showers, highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Sunday: Sunny with highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s.