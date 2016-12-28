‘Cabins in the Woods’ Project Set to House Homeless Vets at Togus

“So around 2012, the Volunteers of America approached us with this great idea to have cabins in the woods, which would be in the woods behind our quarters 18 through 20, to provide a nice, tranquil environment for veterans to relax and experience being in a quiet, wooded setting away from the hustle and bustle of society,” said Edwin Lee, Chief of Facilities Management Services for VA Maine Healthcare.

The idea for the ‘Cabins in the Woods’ project actually started about six years ago when the nonprofit, spiritually- based organization, Volunteers of America, met with Togus officials about the need for housing homeless veterans in Central Maine.

21 cabins are now set to be built on 11 acres of land on the Togus VA campus.

“We’re hoping to break ground in the spring, construction will take place over the summer, and we’re planning on an early fall occupancy,” said Michael Coon, Vice President of External Relations, Volunteers of America.

“16 of the cabins are going to be for veterans that have a HUD-VASH voucher, so that’s a Section 8 voucher that’s a partnership between the VA and Maine State Housing authority. So the requirements for that program are that the veteran needs to be homeless,” said Arwen Agee, Program Manager, Healthcare for Homeless Veterans.

Other qualifications include a disability of some kind, either physical or mental health related, but this unique development will house female veterans as well as family members for those that are eligible.

Rather than place Maine veterans in clinical, hospital-like settings, these organizations say providing this type of housing for those accustomed to rural living is the key to transitioning into a successful living situation with employment.

“Its close enough to the hospital that they can receive all the services that they require but it’s far enough away that it provides them the peace that we’re hoping to have for the development,” said Lee.

“It just seemed natural to put them in a cabin that’s a quiet setting, it fits the area, and it allows them to stay in a place that they’re comfortable,” said Coon.