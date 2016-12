Benefit Supper for Sorrentino Family

A benefit supper will be held Friday, December 30th, to help the Sorrentino family who lost their home to a fire earlier this month.

Family friends came to the Morning Show to tell us more about it.

The benefit supper will be held at the Captain Albert W. Stevens School, 31 Elementary Ave., in Belfast, Maine. The dinner starts at 5 pm and goes on to 8pm.

For more information, you can visit their Facebook Events page at: https://www.facebook.com/events/224928167917213/