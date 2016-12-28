20 Year Old Gets Prison Time For Giving Booze To Young Girls

A South Thomaston man has been sentenced to sixteen months in jail for giving liquor and drugs to two girls who nearly died from acute alcohol poisoning.

Village Soup reports 20-year-old Ryan Newbert had been given a deferred sentence but failed to abide by the terms of his probation, including failing a drug test.

He also has to do a hundred hours community service to educate young people about the risks of alcohol use and abuse.

In February a person told police he saw a man pulling an unconscious woman into a car on Main Street.

Police found the car and two girls, ages 13 and 14, passed out inside.

They wound up on life support and have since recovered.

Newbert’s grandmother, Brenda Shepard, had previously been given a deferred sentence after admitting she bought the booze.