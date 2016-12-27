Winslow Public Library & Town Office Display Fort Halifax Artifacts

Many small towns in Maine are without historical societies or museums.

The Winslow Public Library is now showcasing artifacts found along the Kennebec River to bring local history to its patrons.

Considered by many to be the worst flood in Maine’s history, Mother Nature wreaked havoc upon many of the towns along the Kennebec River in 1987.

“Winslow took a really bad hit. They lost Fort Halifax, they lost the museum- the town’s little history museum, which had many artifacts in it, that all washed right down the river,” said Pamela Bonney, Director of the Winslow Public Library.

Many of Winslow’s historical artifacts washed away as well. Fort Halifax, the former British outpost, now features the oldest remaining blockhouse in the United States, which was also severely damaged in the flood.

“They were able to rebuild the blockhouse with many original timbers, some of it is newer lumber, but they were very faithful in the reproduction of what had been there.”

With a grant from the Maine Humanities Council, Winslow Public Library bought two display cases. One resides at the library, the other sits in the town office– both contain historical items from the Fort Halifax Archaeological Collection.

Most of the objects were found in an 18th century military outhouse dated between 1754 and 1765.

“What they’re finding is pottery and pieces of iron, parts of rifles, musket balls.”

The exhibits are temporary and will be changed periodically. The hope is that other items found along the river at three other Colonial-era forts..Fort Western, Fort Richmond, and Fort Shirley will be brought to their respective towns and displayed as well.

“These towns don’t have museums but here’s a way to get them to those towns so people can make the connection. There’s a very rich local history along the Kennebec River for all these towns.”